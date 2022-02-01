Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Whoopi Goldberg Receives Backlash For Saying Holocaust Isn't About Race
Talk Glitz  - It was an awkward moment for viewers of ABC’s “The View” Monday when moderator Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly insisted that the Holocaust was not about race, prompting a heated discussion among the show’s panel.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

American actress Whoopi Goldberg suspended from talk show over Holocaust remarks The Punch:
American actress Whoopi Goldberg suspended from talk show over Holocaust remarks
Whoopi Goldberg Apologises After Saying Holocaust ‘Wasn’t About Race’ News Break:
Whoopi Goldberg Apologises After Saying Holocaust ‘Wasn’t About Race’
Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC over Holocaust remarks - P.M. News PM News:
Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC over Holocaust remarks - P.M. News
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes After Saying Holocaust ‘Wasn’t About Race’ Monte Oz Live:
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes After Saying Holocaust ‘Wasn’t About Race’
Whoopi Goldberg apologises after saying Holocaust ‘wasn’t about race’ 1st for Credible News:
Whoopi Goldberg apologises after saying Holocaust ‘wasn’t about race’
Global Village Extra:
'The View' Co-host Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Comments


   More Picks
1 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
8 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 18 hours ago
10 2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info