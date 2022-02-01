Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, has slammed Port Harcourt-based cleric, David Ibiyeomie, for cursing Yahoo boys.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? Are they the problem of Nigeria?” – Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, tackles Pastor David Ibiyeomie (video) Yaba Left Online:
“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? Are they the problem of Nigeria?” – Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, tackles Pastor David Ibiyeomie (video)
Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video)
"Are they the problem of Nigeria? " - Apostle Kassy Chukwu slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, urges him to channel his wrath towards corrupt politicians (Video) Gist Reel:
"Are they the problem of Nigeria? " - Apostle Kassy Chukwu slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, urges him to channel his wrath towards corrupt politicians (Video)
Your Curse Against Yahoo Boys Will Not Work – Apostle Kassy Chukwu Blasts Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) Online Nigeria:
Your Curse Against Yahoo Boys Will Not Work – Apostle Kassy Chukwu Blasts Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video)
Another Pastor Berates David Ibiyeomie For Placing A Curse On Yahoo Boys Naija News:
Another Pastor Berates David Ibiyeomie For Placing A Curse On Yahoo Boys
“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? Are they the problem of Nigeria?” – Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, tackles Pastor David Ibiyeomie (video) Naija Parrot:
“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? Are they the problem of Nigeria?” – Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, tackles Pastor David Ibiyeomie (video)
Your Curse Against Yahoo Boys Will Not Work - Apostle Kassy Chukwu Blasts Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) Tori News:
Your Curse Against Yahoo Boys Will Not Work - Apostle Kassy Chukwu Blasts Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 5 hours ago
3 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
6 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 9 hours ago
7 Being a governor made me poorer, Imo owes me N8bn security votes –Okorocha - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 ‘Watching you grow up has been such a joy’ Comedian AY showers lover on her first daughter as she celebrates her 14th birthday - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Done deal - Dele Alli’s new club finally revealed - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info