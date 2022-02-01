Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"You were barely 4 months when you witnessed your mother being beaten like a puppy" Precious Chikwendu writes moving note to her first son on his birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Precious Chikwendu has written a moving note to her first son on his birthday.
In the note shared on Instagram, she recounted what it was like living with her ex-husband Femi Fani-Kay
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"You were barely 4 months when you witnessed your mother being beaten like a puppy" — Precious Chikwendu writes emotional note to her son on his birthday
The Info NG:
“You were barely 4 months when your mother was beaten like a puppy” — Precious Chikwendu writes to son on his birthday
Ripples Nigeria:
Precious Chikwendu claims Fani-Kayode assaulted her 4 months after delivery
Pulse Nigeria:
Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu recounts how Femi Fani-Kayode beat her up 4 months after giving birth
Gist Reel:
"You were barely 4 months when you witnessed your mother being beaten like a puppy" – Precious Chikwendu pens touching note to her first son on his birthday
Naija Parrot:
“You were barely 4 months when you witnessed your mother being beaten like a puppy” — Precious Chikwendu writes emotional note to her son on his birthday
Glamsquad Magazine:
“You Were Barely Four Month Old When You Witnessed Me Being Beaten Like A Puppy” – Precious Chikwendu Celebrates Son On His Birthday
Tori News:
You Were Barely Four Months When You Witnessed Your Mother Being Beaten Like A Puppy - Precious Chikwendu Writes Son On His Birthday
More Picks
1
Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
2
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
3
It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
5
100 for 100 PPP: CBN extends N23.20bn funding to 28 successful companies -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
6
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds -
Legit,
9 hours ago
7
Being a governor made me poorer, Imo owes me N8bn security votes –Okorocha -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
‘Watching you grow up has been such a joy’ Comedian AY showers lover on her first daughter as she celebrates her 14th birthday -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Done deal - Dele Alli’s new club finally revealed -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
