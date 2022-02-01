Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Female Muslims must not be harassed for wearing Hijab - Makinde warns schools, heads of agencies
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has warned residents against harassing any female Muslim for wearing Hijab. The Hijab is a veil or scarf usually worn

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo won The Punch:
Oyo won't deny anybody right to wear hijab – Makinde
Makinde, groups seek protection of hijab-wearing females The Guardian:
Makinde, groups seek protection of hijab-wearing females
Hijab advances decency, students free to wear it in schools: Gov. Makinde Peoples Gazette:
Hijab advances decency, students free to wear it in schools: Gov. Makinde
Hijab: We can The Herald:
Hijab: We can't deny rights of Muslim stuents in Oyo - Makinde | herald.ng
Makinde approves use of Hijab for Muslim students in Oyo Ripples Nigeria:
Makinde approves use of Hijab for Muslim students in Oyo
Makinde: Muslim students free to wear hijab in Oyo schools - P.M. News PM News:
Makinde: Muslim students free to wear hijab in Oyo schools - P.M. News
Gov Makinde Sends Strong Warning On Hijab Wearing In Oyo Schools News Break:
Gov Makinde Sends Strong Warning On Hijab Wearing In Oyo Schools
Gov Makinde Sends Warning To Schools, Agencies Over Hijab Wearing By Female Muslims Naija News:
Gov Makinde Sends Warning To Schools, Agencies Over Hijab Wearing By Female Muslims
Female Students Can Now Wear Hijab To School In Oyo- Makinde Global Village Extra:
Female Students Can Now Wear Hijab To School In Oyo- Makinde


   More Picks
1 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Transfer deadline: Aubameyang finally leaves Arsenal - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
8 2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Female Muslims must not be harassed for wearing Hijab - Makinde warns schools, heads of agencies - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 BBNaija Winner, WhiteMoney reveals the reason Queen blocked him on all Social Media Platforms. - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info