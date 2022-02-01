Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN
News photo Vanguard News  - CAN, Northern Region, on Tuesday, denied endorsing Governor Yahaya Bello for the office of Nigeria's president in 2023.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
6 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 17 hours ago
8 2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Female Muslims must not be harassed for wearing Hijab - Makinde warns schools, heads of agencies - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Finance Act negates our mandate to generate revenue, CG Customs raises alarm - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
