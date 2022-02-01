“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals

|
1
Nigeria has passed the stage of coups for good, says Buhari - The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch,
11 hours ago
3
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership,
6 hours ago
4
It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit,
10 hours ago
6
2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Lagos-Ibadan /Warri Itakpe rail line: NRC shortlists 5 firms to bid for e-ticketing - National Accord,
17 hours ago
8
Nike suspend their relationship with Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood after his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Done deal - Dele Alli’s new club finally revealed - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Transfer deadline: Aubameyang finally leaves Arsenal - Daily Post,
14 hours ago