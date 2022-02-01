Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps push for review of existing Cocoa, commodity laws in Nigeria
News photo Vanguard News  - House of Representatives, Tuesday mandated its committee on agricultural production and services to liaise with the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development to review all existing Cocoa and commodity laws in Nigeria.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

