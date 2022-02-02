Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Okowa condoles with Murray-Bruce over mother's demise
Vanguard News
- Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, whose mother, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce, passed away on Tuesday. In
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Buhari condoles with Murray-Bruce family over mother’s demise
Independent:
Buhari Commiserates With Murray-Bruce Family Over Mother’s Death
The Street Journal:
Okowa Condoles With Murray-Bruce Over Mother’s Demise
The Eagle Online:
President Buhari condoles with Murray-Bruce family on Mother’s death
News Diary Online:
Buhari condoles with Murray Bruce family on mother’s death
Republican Nigeria:
Buhari Condoles With Murray-Bruce Family Over Mother’s Demise
Silverbird TV:
President Buhari Condoles With Murray-Bruce Family On Mother's Death
Tori News:
Buhari Condoles With Murray-Bruce Family Over Mother’s Demise
More Picks
1
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
Abuja court lifts embargo on Benue State Bank Accounts -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Completion of Lekki Port final solution to Apapa gridlock, says Sanwo-Olu -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
8
Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
9
Rapper Naeto C's wife, Nicole Chikwe celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT -
Within Nigeria,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...