Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Armed Robbers Found In Nigeria Police Recruitment Camps, Trying To Join Force – Police Service Commission
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Armed Robbers Found In Nigeria Police Recruitment Camps, Trying To Join Force – Police Service Commission

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Recruitment: Robbers now joining police force, PSC raises alarm Legit:
Recruitment: Robbers now joining police force, PSC raises alarm
Armed Robbers Are Joining The Force - Police Service Commission Raises Alarm The Trent:
Armed Robbers Are Joining The Force - Police Service Commission Raises Alarm
Recruitment: Armed robbers joining police force – Police Service Commission The Herald:
Recruitment: Armed robbers joining police force – Police Service Commission
Recruitment: Armed robbers joining police, PSC raises alarm Daily Nigerian:
Recruitment: Armed robbers joining police, PSC raises alarm
Recruitment: Armed robbers joining police, PSC raises alarm News Breakers:
Recruitment: Armed robbers joining police, PSC raises alarm
Recruitment: Armed Robbers Joining Police - Police Service Commission Raises Alarm Tori News:
Recruitment: Armed Robbers Joining Police - Police Service Commission Raises Alarm


   More Picks
1 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Abuja court lifts embargo on Benue State Bank Accounts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
8 Rapper Naeto C's wife, Nicole Chikwe celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Otedola’s partner, Omodayo-Owotuga joins FBN Holdings amid takeover - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info