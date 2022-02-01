Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Breaking :US Lifts Suspension On ‘drop box’ Visa Applications In Nigeria
CKN Nigeria
- The United States Mission in Nigeria has resumed its “no-interview” renewals, popularly known as Dropbox. The resumption of the service comes amid the complaint by Nigerians that getting a date for interview had become herculean.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
US lifts suspension on 'drop box' visa applications in Nigeria
Business Day:
US Consulate explains new visa programme, says not drop box
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria
Reporters Wall:
US Resumes Suspended ‘Drop Box’ Visa Application In Nigeria
The Will:
US Resumes ‘Drop Box’ Visa Processing In Nigeria
News Wire NGR:
US Mission announce the return of “drop box” for visa applicants
Kanyi Daily:
US Finally Lifts Suspension On Drop Box Visa Applications In Nigeria After 32 Months
Diamond Celebrities:
US Lifts Suspension On ‘Drop Box’ Visa Applications In Nigeria
Ladun Liadi Blog:
After 32 months, US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Motherhood In-Style:
US Lifts Suspension On ‘Drop Box’ Visa Applications In Nigeria | See Details
Naija on Point:
US Lifts Suspension On ‘Drop box’ Visa Applications In Nigeria
Mighty Cee Blog:
US Lifts Suspension On ‘Drop Box’ Visa Applications In Nigeria
Monte Oz Live:
America Lifts Suspension on ‘Drop Box’ Visa Applications in Nigeria
Online Nigeria:
US Lifts Suspension On ‘Drop Box’ Visa Applications in Nigeria
Kemi Filani Blog:
US govt lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria
Tori News:
US Lifts Suspension On ‘Drop Box’ Visa Applications in Nigeria
More Picks
1
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East -
Leadership,
1 day ago
3
“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
1 day ago
4
Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
5
Abuja court lifts embargo on Benue State Bank Accounts -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Completion of Lekki Port final solution to Apapa gridlock, says Sanwo-Olu -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
7
Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
8
Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy -
FR News,
19 hours ago
9
Okowa condoles with Murray-Bruce over mother's demise -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT -
Within Nigeria,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...