NAF Airstrikes Hit Gwaska’s Camps, Eliminated 43 Bandit-Terrorists in Katsina State
Global Upfront  - Sustained airstrikes on terrorists’ enclaves in the Northwest by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, have killed high-profile terrorists’ leaders and their foot soldiers in Katsina State.


Sources said that the airstrikes, executed by ...

16 hours ago
