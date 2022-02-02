Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ritual killings: Ifa oracle doesn’t support use of human parts for wealth ― Traditional worshippers
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ritual killings: Ifa oracle doesn’t support use of human parts for wealth ― Traditional worshippers

In light of the recent upsurge in reported cases of ritual practice, traditional religion worshippers have stated that ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

