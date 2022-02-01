Post News
News at a Glance
Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs
The Punch
- Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Reps Recommend N390m Compensation For Extrajudicial Killings By Customs
Daily Post:
Reps order Customs to pay N360 million to families of 18 Nigerians killed in Oyo, Katsina
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Reps Recommend N390m Compensation For Extrajudicial Killings By Customs
Daily Nigerian:
Reps ask Nigerian Customs to pay N390m as compensation for extrajudicial killings in Oyo, Katsina
Screen Gist:
Reps Order Customs To Pay N360 Million To Families Of 18 Nigerians killed In Oyo, Katsina
Global Village Extra:
Reps Order Customs To Pay N360million To Families Of 18 Killed In Oyo, Katsina
More Picks
1
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
2
It is a sign to Ndi'Igbo by Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency - Reno Omokri reacts as EFCC files fresh charges against Rochas Okorocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds -
Legit,
13 hours ago
4
2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Transfer deadline: Aubameyang finally leaves Arsenal -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Lagos-Ibadan /Warri Itakpe rail line: NRC shortlists 5 firms to bid for e-ticketing -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
8
Police recruitment: 90% applicants fail to score 30% in exams – PSC - P.M. News -
PM News,
1 day ago
9
BBNaija Winner, WhiteMoney reveals the reason Queen blocked him on all Social Media Platforms. -
Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
10
“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
9 hours ago
