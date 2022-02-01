Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Election: Peter Obi Does Not Stand A Chance In PDP – Deji Adeyanju
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Saraki has better chance than Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju Daily Post:
2023: Saraki has better chance than Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju
“Peter Obi doesn’t stand any chance in PDP primaries or general election against APC”- Deji Adeyanju Oyo Gist:
“Peter Obi doesn’t stand any chance in PDP primaries or general election against APC”- Deji Adeyanju
2023: Why Peter Obi stands no chance – Deji Adeyanju Politics Nigeria:
2023: Why Peter Obi stands no chance – Deji Adeyanju
2023: Peter Obi Doesn’t Stand Any Chance Against APC – Adeyanju Naija News:
2023: Peter Obi Doesn’t Stand Any Chance Against APC – Adeyanju


   More Picks
1 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
8 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 18 hours ago
10 2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info