Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: I Don’t Think Anyone Is More Qualified Than Me – Wike
News photo Channels Television  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday said he doesn’t think anyone is more qualified to become Nigeria’s President other than himself.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Nobody is more qualified than me – Wike declares Daily Post:
2023 Presidency: Nobody is more qualified than me – Wike declares
2023 Presidency: No One is More Qualified Than Me – Wike Signal:
2023 Presidency: No One is More Qualified Than Me – Wike
2023 Presidency: I Don’t Think Anyone Is More Qualified Than Me – Wike The Street Journal:
2023 Presidency: I Don’t Think Anyone Is More Qualified Than Me – Wike
Wike: I am the most qualified to be Nigeria’s President PM News:
Wike: I am the most qualified to be Nigeria’s President
2023 Presidency: Wike Reveals The Most Qualified Person To Take Over From Buhari Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Wike Reveals The Most Qualified Person To Take Over From Buhari


   More Picks
1 Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze cautions EFCC over Okorocha, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
6 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 17 hours ago
8 2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Female Muslims must not be harassed for wearing Hijab - Makinde warns schools, heads of agencies - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Finance Act negates our mandate to generate revenue, CG Customs raises alarm - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info