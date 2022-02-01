Updated: Many dead in Guinea Bissau's failed coup, President Embalo speaks - P.M. News

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina - News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago