Lagos kingship: Family defends MC Oluomo, says he’s our candidate
The Punch  - The Secretary of the Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family, Abdulwasiu Almaroof-Kupoluyi, has said the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has a right to become the Oba of Oshodi.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

