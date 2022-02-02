Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT
News photo Within Nigeria  - Nigeria has recorded 159 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT). The COVID-19 result was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

5 hours ago
