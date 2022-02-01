Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N784.3m Debt: Court orders unfreezing Of Benue accounts | Law | herald.ng
The Herald  - The Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday ordered the unfreezing of all accounts belonging to the Benue State Government except one domiciled in Zenith bank.

19 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

