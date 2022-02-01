Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has written a farewell message to Arsenal fans after sealing a move to Barcelona on deadline day.
The striker, who was frozen out of the first-team by boss M
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Arsenal Saves £25m From Aubameyang's Free Transfer To Barcelona
The Guardian:
Arsenal free Aubameyang to join Barcelona
Complete Sports:
Aubameyan: Leaving Without A Real Goodbye Hurts
Daily Post:
Why Barcelona are yet to announce signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal
Yaba Left Online:
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona
Naija Loaded:
Leaving Arsenal Hurts Me – Aubameyang Speaks Out
Ripples Nigeria:
Arsenal bid farewell to Aubameyang as striker joins Barcelona on free transfer
Not Just OK:
OFFICIAL: Arsenal Confirm the Exit of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
The Street Journal:
Arsenal Free Aubameyang To Join Barcelona
Global Village Extra:
Aubameyang Reacts To Arsenal's Announcement Of His Exit From Club
Naija News:
Transfer: Aubameyang Breaks Silence On Leaving Arsenal
Tori News:
Leaving Arsenal Without Real Goodbye Hurts - Aubameyang
More Picks
1
Malpractice: WAEC releases withheld results of 'exonerated' WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
2
UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
3
Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of hajj funds -
Legit,
22 hours ago
6
Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
8
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
10
2023: We didn't endorse Yahaya Bello for president ― Northern CAN -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...