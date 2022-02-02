2023: Nigeria not ripe to jettison zoning – Presidential aspirant The Herald - A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Sam Ohuabunwa, says Nigeria is not yet ripe to jettison zoning system. Ohuabunwa, who is the Convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG), stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.



