Nigerian Woman Based In India Arrested For Trafficking Teenage Girls For Prostitution (Photo)
Police officers in India have reportedly arrested a Nigerian woman based in India for trafficking young girls and forcing them into prostitution. The woman has been identified as Shandy Okah. The successful operation also led to the ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

