Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: CAF Fines Egypt $100,000 Ahead Semi-final Clash With Cameroon
News photo Complete Sports  - The Egyptian Football Federation has been fined $100,000 by CAF’s Disciplinary Board, for failing to honour a pre-match press conference ahead of their AFCON 2021 quarter-final clash with Morocco at the weekend.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: CAF announces punishment for Egypt ahead of Cameroon semi-final Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: CAF announces punishment for Egypt ahead of Cameroon semi-final
CAF slams $100,000 fine on Egypt ahead clash with Cameroon Daily Trust:
CAF slams $100,000 fine on Egypt ahead clash with Cameroon
CAF Announces Punishment For Egypt Ahead Of Cameroon Semi-Final Naija Loaded:
CAF Announces Punishment For Egypt Ahead Of Cameroon Semi-Final
Why CAF fined Egypt $100,000 ahead AFCON semifinal clash Ripples Nigeria:
Why CAF fined Egypt $100,000 ahead AFCON semifinal clash
Africa News:
AFCON 2021 Semi Final: Egypt says they are ready for Cameroon


   More Picks
1 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it- BMO - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 “There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
9 Ex-Yobe PDP Senator, Hassan, Joins APC, Says PDP Is One-man Show - Leadership, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos Government Begins Demolition Of Ancient Igbosere Court Complex - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info