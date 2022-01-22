Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps
The Punch  - The lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State at the House of Representatives, Shina Peller,

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bill to scrap NSCDC scales first reading Ripples Nigeria:
Bill to scrap NSCDC scales first reading
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps Nigerian Eye:
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps
NSCDC is a waste of resources, should be scrapped- Shina Peller Top Naija:
NSCDC is a waste of resources, should be scrapped- Shina Peller
Shina Peller Urges FG to Scrap NSCDC, presents bill to Reps Daily Info:
Shina Peller Urges FG to Scrap NSCDC, presents bill to Reps
NSCDC Is Duplication Of Police, Scrap It – Shina Peller Inside Oyo:
NSCDC Is Duplication Of Police, Scrap It – Shina Peller
Bill Seeking To Scrap NSCDC Passes First Reading In House Of Reps Talk Glitz:
Bill Seeking To Scrap NSCDC Passes First Reading In House Of Reps


   More Picks
1 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 1 day ago
3 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 1 day ago
4 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Abuja court lifts embargo on Benue State Bank Accounts - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Completion of Lekki Port final solution to Apapa gridlock, says Sanwo-Olu - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
7 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
8 Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy - FR News, 19 hours ago
9 Okowa condoles with Murray-Bruce over mother's demise - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info