Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry: I killed over 20, but I’ve repented now — 21-yr-old arrested Turji’s boy confesses
News photo Vanguard News  - The 21-year-old suspected terrorist, Naziru Sani, working under the camp of Bello Turji, a notorious terrorist, on the police wanted list for acts of terrorism has confessed to killing over 20 persons in several attacks across Nigeria's northwest.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Banditry: I Killed Over 20, But I’ve Repented Now — 21-Yr-Old Arrested Turji’s Boy Confesses The Street Journal:
Banditry: I Killed Over 20, But I’ve Repented Now — 21-Yr-Old Arrested Turji’s Boy Confesses
Banditry: I killed over 20, but I’ve repented now — 21-yr-old arrested Turji’s boy confesses Nigerian Eye:
Banditry: I killed over 20, but I’ve repented now — 21-yr-old arrested Turji’s boy confesses
I killed over 20 people but I’ve repented now - 21-yr-old arrested bandit confesses Gist Reel:
I killed over 20 people but I’ve repented now - 21-yr-old arrested bandit confesses
Banditry: I killed over 20 people, but I’ve repented now - 21-year-old confesses Within Nigeria:
Banditry: I killed over 20 people, but I’ve repented now - 21-year-old confesses
‘I Killed Over 20 People But Now I Have Repented’ – 21-year-old Confesses Naija News:
‘I Killed Over 20 People But Now I Have Repented’ – 21-year-old Confesses


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria Okays Flight Resumption From UAE As Emirates Begins Operations Feb 5 - Leadership, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy - FR News, 23 hours ago
5 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Updated: Many dead in Guinea Bissau's failed coup, President Embalo speaks - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info