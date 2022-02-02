Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso Target Senegal Upset In First Semi-Final
Complete Sports
- The Stallions of Burkina Faso will look to create an upset when they take on star-studded Senegal side in tneir semi-final clash
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
AFCON: Senegal, B/Faso battle for final ticket
Premium Times:
Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso dare Senegal for final ticket
YNaija:
Cameroon and Egypt set to light up AFCON 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso
SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Burkina Faso scores !! Burkina Faso 1-2 Senegal #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021
TV360 Nigeria:
AFCON 2021 EP 15: WHAT WILL THE DERBY BETWEEN SENEGAL AND BURKINA FASO OFFER
Africa News:
Senegal and Burkina Faso go head to head for a place in the final
The Genius Media:
Sadio Mané Led Stallions Are Through To #AFCON2011 Final – Burkina Faso Vs Senegal
More Picks
1
I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Payback? NSCDC withdraws lawmaker’s security aides for seeking to scrap body -
Legit,
4 hours ago
4
Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT -
Within Nigeria,
18 hours ago
6
IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
7
Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
8
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
