Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso Target Senegal Upset In First Semi-Final
Complete Sports  - The Stallions of Burkina Faso will look to create an upset when they take on star-studded Senegal side in tneir semi-final clash

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON: Senegal, B/Faso battle for final ticket Nigerian Tribune:
AFCON: Senegal, B/Faso battle for final ticket
Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso dare Senegal for final ticket Premium Times:
Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso dare Senegal for final ticket
Cameroon and Egypt set to light up AFCON 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso YNaija:
Cameroon and Egypt set to light up AFCON 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso
And Burkina Faso scores !! Burkina Faso 1-2 Senegal #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Burkina Faso scores !! Burkina Faso 1-2 Senegal #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021
AFCON 2021 EP 15: WHAT WILL THE DERBY BETWEEN SENEGAL AND BURKINA FASO OFFER TV360 Nigeria:
AFCON 2021 EP 15: WHAT WILL THE DERBY BETWEEN SENEGAL AND BURKINA FASO OFFER
Senegal and Burkina Faso go head to head for a place in the final Africa News:
Senegal and Burkina Faso go head to head for a place in the final
Sadio Mané Led Stallions Are Through To #AFCON2011 Final – Burkina Faso Vs Senegal The Genius Media:
Sadio Mané Led Stallions Are Through To #AFCON2011 Final – Burkina Faso Vs Senegal


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Payback? NSCDC withdraws lawmaker’s security aides for seeking to scrap body - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 11 hours ago
7 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 13 hours ago
8 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 “There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info