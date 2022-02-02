Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MTN Nigeria’s N97.2b offer oversubscribed by N38.4b
News photo The Nation  - Women, youths take lead 114,938 new investors join market MTN Nigeria Communications Plc’s N97.18 billion public offer recorded a subscription of N135.53 billion, representing an  oversubscription of 39.5 per cent.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

