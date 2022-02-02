Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has opined that there is nothing like ‘Money rituals’. He made his assertion via a post shared on his Instagram page.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nothing like money rituals: Cubana Chiefpriest says, shares lovely interiors Legit:
Nothing like money rituals: Cubana Chiefpriest says, shares lovely interiors
“There is nothing like money ritual” – Cubana Chief priest says as he shows off expensive bedroom Top Naija:
“There is nothing like money ritual” – Cubana Chief priest says as he shows off expensive bedroom
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chief Priest says as he reveals how to become rich Correct NG:
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chief Priest says as he reveals how to become rich
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom Naija Parrot:
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom
Cubana Chief Priest reveals what he depends on for wealth; says there Gist Reel:
Cubana Chief Priest reveals what he depends on for wealth; says there's nothing like 'money rituals' [Video]
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chief Priest says as he reveals how to become rich Naija on Point:
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chief Priest says as he reveals how to become rich


   More Picks
1 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Kidnapped Children In North-East - Leadership, 22 hours ago
3 “I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” – Singer, Seyi Shay reveals - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, slams David Ibiyeomie for cursing Yahoo boys, asks him to place curses on politicians and not Yahoo boys (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Reps recommend N390m compensation for extrajudicial killings by Customs - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Abuja court lifts embargo on Benue State Bank Accounts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
8 Rapper Naeto C's wife, Nicole Chikwe celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Otedola’s partner, Omodayo-Owotuga joins FBN Holdings amid takeover - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info