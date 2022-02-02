Post News
News at a Glance
Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
The Nation
- Two persons have died in the early hours of Wednesday while six others escaped unhurt when a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Two dead as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Daily Trust:
Two die as tanker explodes on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway
PM News:
Tanker explosion kills 2 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Two die in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan
Tunde Ednut:
Two dead as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Within Nigeria:
Two dead as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Republican Nigeria:
Two Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Affairs TV:
Two dead as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Tori News:
Two Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
More Picks
1
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Nigeria Okays Flight Resumption From UAE As Emirates Begins Operations Feb 5 -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
3
Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy -
FR News,
22 hours ago
4
Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT -
Within Nigeria,
13 hours ago
6
Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
7
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
8
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Otedola’s partner, Omodayo-Owotuga joins FBN Holdings amid takeover -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
It’s ‘suffering’ for me to be with a man who can’t give me N500k weekly – Pretty lady -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
