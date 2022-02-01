Six abducted after gnnmen attacked residence of Gusau University ASUU Chairman







According to Channels TV, the gunmen stormed the resi Linda Ikeji Blog - Gunmen have attacked the residence of the ASUU Chairman of the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), Abdurrahman Adamu.According to Channels TV, the gunmen stormed the resi



News Credibility Score: 99%