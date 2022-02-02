Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom
The Nation  - Susan Waya, the mother of Ex-Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has said she needs a daughter-in-law. Mrs Waya made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I The Punch:
I'm frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya's mum
All I Want Is Daughter-In-Law From My Son, Kiddwaya’s Mum Prays Independent:
All I Want Is Daughter-In-Law From My Son, Kiddwaya’s Mum Prays
I need a daughter in-law – Kiddwaya’s mum The Eagle Online:
I need a daughter in-law – Kiddwaya’s mum
I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan Waya People n Politics:
I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan Waya
"I Gist Reel:
"I'm frantically praying for a daughter-in-law" – Kiddwaya's mum says, he reacts


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria Okays Flight Resumption From UAE As Emirates Begins Operations Feb 5 - Leadership, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy - FR News, 23 hours ago
5 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Updated: Many dead in Guinea Bissau's failed coup, President Embalo speaks - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info