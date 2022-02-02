I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom The Nation - Susan Waya, the mother of Ex-Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has said she needs a daughter-in-law. Mrs Waya made this known in a post on her Instagram page.



News Credibility Score: 99%