High-voltage power cable snaps in Kinshasa market, killing 25 – police

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it- BMO - The Nation,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom - The Nation,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago