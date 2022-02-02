Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

High-voltage power cable snaps in Kinshasa market, killing 25 – police
News photo Prompt News  - Police on Wednesday said a high-tension power cable snapped and fell on houses and a market in the outskirts of the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, killing 25 people.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

