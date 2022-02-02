Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
The Cable
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
Daily Post
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Boko Haram: Expect shift from terrorism to peace in coming months – Buhari to North-East
Daily Post
- President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, said Nigerians in the northeast would, in the coming months, witness a change from protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
You'll experience peace in coming months, Buhari assures north-east residents
The Punch:
Insecurity: We'll achieve peace in coming months, Buhari assures Nigerians
Premium Times:
How I plan to restore peace to North-east in ‘coming months’ – Buhari
Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram: Expect shift from terrorism to peace in coming months – Buhari to North-East
Kanyi Daily:
Insecurity: North-East Will Experience Peace And Stability In Coming Months - Buhari
More Picks
1
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
4
Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it- BMO -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
5
Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match -
Complete Sports,
11 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
8
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
9
Ex-Yobe PDP Senator, Hassan, Joins APC, Says PDP Is One-man Show -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
10
Lagos Government Begins Demolition Of Ancient Igbosere Court Complex -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
