Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Okays Flight Resumption From UAE As Emirates Begins Operations Feb 5
Leadership  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has given approval for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resume flight operations to Nigeria. This is as Emirates Airline confirmed resumption of operations, saying Dubai to Nigeria flight begins February 5, 2022.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Emirates reveals when it will resume flights between Nigeria, Dubai Legit:
Emirates reveals when it will resume flights between Nigeria, Dubai
Emirates resumes flight operations to Nigeria February 5 Nigerian Tribune:
Emirates resumes flight operations to Nigeria February 5
Emirates Airlines Resumes Nigerian Flights Saturday Independent:
Emirates Airlines Resumes Nigerian Flights Saturday
NTA:
NCAA Clears Emirates to Resume flight Operations
Emirates resumes flights to Nigeria from 5th February Business Day:
Emirates resumes flights to Nigeria from 5th February
Emirates Airline Resumes Flight Operations as Nigeria, UAE settle Prompt News:
Emirates Airline Resumes Flight Operations as Nigeria, UAE settle
FG Approves Resumption Of Emirates Flight Operations The Will:
FG Approves Resumption Of Emirates Flight Operations
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria resumes Passenger Flights to Dubai
Emirates Gives Date For Resumption Of Flight Operations In Nigeria The New Diplomat:
Emirates Gives Date For Resumption Of Flight Operations In Nigeria
Emirates Airlines To Resume Flight Operations 5 February Global Village Extra:
Emirates Airlines To Resume Flight Operations 5 February
Emirates to resume flight operations to Nigeria Saturday The Point:
Emirates to resume flight operations to Nigeria Saturday


   More Picks
1 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Okowa condoles with Murray-Bruce over mother's demise - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Nigeria Okays Flight Resumption From UAE As Emirates Begins Operations Feb 5 - Leadership, 3 hours ago
4 Abuja court lifts embargo on Benue State Bank Accounts - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy - FR News, 20 hours ago
8 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Otedola’s partner, Omodayo-Owotuga joins FBN Holdings amid takeover - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 It’s ‘suffering’ for me to be with a man who can’t give me N500k weekly – Pretty lady - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info