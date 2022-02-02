Post News
News at a Glance
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Big Brother Naija pepper dem winner, Mercy Eke has shared a screenshot of the application message she sent before qualifying for the reality TV show....
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Shares Entry Message That Got Her On Show Mercy Eke, the first female winner of the reality show, Big Brother Naija has shared the entry message that got her on the show.
Yaba Left Online:
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija
Independent:
Message I Sent That Got Me Into BBN House, Mercy Eke Reveals
The Dabigal Blog:
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija
Oyo Gist:
(PHOTO) Reality star, Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija
Gist Reel:
Reality Tv Star, Mercy Eke reveals the message she sent that got her into the #BBNajia house
Republican Nigeria:
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija
Anaedo Online:
Mercy Eke Shares Message She Sent Before Entering BBNaija
Naija Parrot:
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija
Tori News:
No Be You Write This Thing — Nigerians React As Mercy Eke Shares Message She Sent Before Entering BBNaija
