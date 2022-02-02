Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Motherhood is more important than marriage -Actor Uche Maduagwu encourages women to have kids if their life partner is taking time to show up
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Uche Maduagwu has advised single ladies who are still waiting for a life partner, or for their partners to propose marriage to them, to get pregnant and have their kids as motherhood is more

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Motherhood Is More Important Than Marriage Republican Nigeria:
Motherhood Is More Important Than Marriage
“Motherhood is more important than marriage”- Uche Maduagwu Advises Nigerian Women Gist Lovers:
“Motherhood is more important than marriage”- Uche Maduagwu Advises Nigerian Women
Motherhood is more important than marriage; get pregnant if you can Gist Reel:
Motherhood is more important than marriage; get pregnant if you can't get a husband - Uche Maduagwu advises ladies
“Motherhood is more important than marriage”- Uche Maduagwu advises single ladies Edujandon:
“Motherhood is more important than marriage”- Uche Maduagwu advises single ladies
Motherhood Is More Important Than Marriage - Uche Maduagwu Advises Women To Have Kids If Their Life Partner Is Taking Time To Show Up Tori News:
Motherhood Is More Important Than Marriage - Uche Maduagwu Advises Women To Have Kids If Their Life Partner Is Taking Time To Show Up


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigeria Okays Flight Resumption From UAE As Emirates Begins Operations Feb 5 - Leadership, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele Urges Rice Millers to Embrace Backward Integration Policy - FR News, 23 hours ago
5 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Updated: Many dead in Guinea Bissau's failed coup, President Embalo speaks - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info