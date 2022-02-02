Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Josh2funny Gifts His Friend A Brand New Car (Video)
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Josh giving his friend key to the car   Nigerian comedian and skitmaker, Josh2funny has gifted his friend a brand new car.   The comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of the moment.

