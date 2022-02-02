Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Yahoo boys threatening to come after me, I'll deal with them’ – Ogun Gov, Abiodun
News photo Daily Post  - Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday said internet fraudsters, known as yahoo boys and other criminals have threatened to come after him,

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Criminals after my life, Ogun governor cries out Daily Trust:
Criminals after my life, Ogun governor cries out
Gov Abiodun dares The News Guru:
Gov Abiodun dares 'Yahoo Boys' in Ogun to come after him
‘My life is under threat’ – Ogun Governor cries out Politics Nigeria:
‘My life is under threat’ – Ogun Governor cries out
I’ll Deal With Yahoo Boys, Other Criminal – Dapo Abiodun Naija News:
I’ll Deal With Yahoo Boys, Other Criminal – Dapo Abiodun


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
6 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 11 hours ago
7 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 “There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
10 Ex-Yobe PDP Senator, Hassan, Joins APC, Says PDP Is One-man Show - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info