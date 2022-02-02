60 Per Cent of Female Sex Hawkers in Italy Are Nigerian Girls — NAPTIP



< ... Global Upfront - The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Wednesday lamented that about 60 per cent of female sex hawkers in Italy are Nigerians, describing the situation as not only pathetic but “highly unacceptable.”< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%