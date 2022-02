Crude Oil: OPEC daily basket price now $90.46 per barrel Daily Nigerian - The price of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, basket of 13 crude oil samples stood at $90.46 per barrel as at Tuesday, Feb. 1. This is compared with $90.89 per barrel of the previous Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat ...



