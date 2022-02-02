Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Payback? NSCDC withdraws lawmaker’s security aides for seeking to scrap body
Legit  - The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has withdrawn security aides attached to Shina Peller after the lawmaker proposed to scraping the corps.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps The Punch:
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps
Bill seeking for scrapping of NSCDC scales first reading at Reps Nigerian Tribune:
Bill seeking for scrapping of NSCDC scales first reading at Reps
NSCDC CG orders reinstatement of Shina Peller Vanguard News:
NSCDC CG orders reinstatement of Shina Peller's details
Bill to scrap NSCDC scales first reading Ripples Nigeria:
Bill to scrap NSCDC scales first reading
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps Nigerian Eye:
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps
NSCDC is a waste of resources, should be scrapped- Shina Peller Top Naija:
NSCDC is a waste of resources, should be scrapped- Shina Peller
Reps consider bill seeking scrapping of NSCDC Daily Nigerian:
Reps consider bill seeking scrapping of NSCDC
Drama as NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s security aides after lawmaker introduced bill to scrap NSCDC Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Drama as NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s security aides after lawmaker introduced bill to scrap NSCDC
Shina Peller Urges FG to Scrap NSCDC, presents bill to Reps Daily Info:
Shina Peller Urges FG to Scrap NSCDC, presents bill to Reps
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Shina Peller wants NSCDC scrapped, presents bill to Reps | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NSCDC Is Duplication Of Police, Scrap It – Shina Peller Inside Oyo:
NSCDC Is Duplication Of Police, Scrap It – Shina Peller
CG Withdraws Shina Peller Naija News:
CG Withdraws Shina Peller's Security For Seeking To Scrap NSCDC
Bill Seeking To Scrap NSCDC Passes First Reading In House Of Reps Talk Glitz:
Bill Seeking To Scrap NSCDC Passes First Reading In House Of Reps
House of Reps Passes Food Security Enhancement Bill for Second Reading DNL Legal and Style:
House of Reps Passes Food Security Enhancement Bill for Second Reading
Drama as NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s security aides after lawmaker introduced bill to scrap NSCDC Kemi Filani Blog:
Drama as NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s security aides after lawmaker introduced bill to scrap NSCDC


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Payback? NSCDC withdraws lawmaker’s security aides for seeking to scrap body - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 11 hours ago
7 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 13 hours ago
8 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 “There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info