Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drama as NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s security aides after lawmaker introduced bill to scrap NSCDC
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has withdrawn the personnel attached to the lawmaker representing lseyinltesiwaju Kajolalwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State at the...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC boss reinstates Shina Peller’s security aides after proposing scrapping of agency The Herald:
NSCDC boss reinstates Shina Peller’s security aides after proposing scrapping of agency
NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s aides after sponsoring bill to scrap the agency Nigerian Eye:
NSCDC withdraws Shina Peller’s aides after sponsoring bill to scrap the agency
NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides Pulse Nigeria:
NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides
NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of lawmaker’s security aides News Diary Online:
NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of lawmaker’s security aides
Shina Peller’s Security Withdrawn For Seeking To Scrap NSCDC Naija News:
Shina Peller’s Security Withdrawn For Seeking To Scrap NSCDC
NSCDC withdraws Peller’s security aides for seeking to scrap body | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
NSCDC withdraws Peller’s security aides for seeking to scrap body | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NSCDC boss orders reinstatement of Peller’s security aides Tunde Ednut:
NSCDC boss orders reinstatement of Peller’s security aides


   More Picks
1 Josh2Funny gifts his crew member a new car to reward him for his loyalty (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
3 Nigeria vs Ghana: CAF rejects Black Stars’ request for 2022 World Cup playoff - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 8 hours ago
5 It was a case of social misconduct and physical assault between students - UNILAG debunks report of kidnap attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 “No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
7 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 23 hours ago
8 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
10 Hanifa: Chief Magistrate transfers case to High Court, adjourns to February 9 - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info