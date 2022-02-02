Post News
"I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Rapper Lamboginny has taken to Instagram to share his grass to grace story.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years” US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
One Day I’ll Tell Full Story Of How I Grew Up In A Mud House – By Yinka ‘Lamboginny’ Lawanson
Monte Oz Live:
“I Grew Up in a Mud House and Squatted With Friends For 7 Years” US-based Nigerian Rapper Lamboginny Shares His Grass to Grace Story
Naija News:
From Mud House To Luxury Home – Singer Lamboginny Shares Grass To Grace Testimony
Instablog 9ja:
U.S-based Nigerian singer, Lamboginny, reflects on his grass to grace journey
More Picks
1
I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
4
COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT -
Within Nigeria,
24 hours ago
5
Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
7
Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it- BMO -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
10
“There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom -
Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago
