Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops Kill 3 Kidnappers, Recover Arms In Edo
News photo Leadership  - Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) acting on credible intelligence, have killed three kidnappers, believed to be part of the notorious kidnap cum robbery gang terrorising the ever-busy Auchi-Benin Road in Edo State. The Director, Army Public ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops Kill 3 Kidnappers, Recover Arms In Edo The Will:
Troops Kill 3 Kidnappers, Recover Arms In Edo
Troops eliminate 3 kidnappers, recover arms in Edo News Diary Online:
Troops eliminate 3 kidnappers, recover arms in Edo
Troops eliminate 3 kidnappers, recover arms in Edo 247 U Reports:
Troops eliminate 3 kidnappers, recover arms in Edo
Troops neutralise 3 Kidnappers, recover Arms Julia Blaise Blog:
Troops neutralise 3 Kidnappers, recover Arms


   More Picks
1 I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Ignore governors’ pressure, sign Electoral Act now, PDP lawmakers urge Buhari - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 fresh infections in eight states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 14 hours ago
7 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom - The Nation, 14 hours ago
10 “There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info