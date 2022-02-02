Post News
News at a Glance
UPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final
The Punch
- BREAKING: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Mane Urges Senegal To ‘Go All The Way’ And Lift Cup Of Nations
Complete Sports:
Mane Stars As Senegal Overcome Burkina Faso To Reach AFCON Final
Nigerian Tribune:
Senegal beat Burkina Faso to play AFCON final
Vanguard News:
Senegal beat Burkina Faso to book second consecutive AFCON final
Premium Times:
Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso dare Senegal for final ticket
YNaija:
Cameroon and Egypt set to light up AFCON 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso
TV360 Nigeria:
Senegal Beat Burkina Faso To Seal AFCON Final Spot
Prompt News:
Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to book 2nd consecutive AFCON final
SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Burkina Faso scores !! Burkina Faso 1-2 Senegal #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021
PM News:
Senegal thrash Burkina Faso to reach AFCON finals - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Mane And Senegal Break Burkina Faso Hearts To Reach AFCON Final
Silverbird TV:
Senegal Beat Burkina Faso 3-1 To Reach AFCON Final
Naija News:
Mane Disappoints Burkina Faso, Sends Senegal To AFCON 2021 Final
Africa News:
Senegal and Burkina Faso go head to head for a place in the final
The Genius Media:
Sadio Mané Led Teranga Lions Are Through To #AFCON2011 Final – Burkina Faso Vs Senegal
Tori News:
Senegal Thrash Burkina Faso to Reach AFCON Finals
More Picks
1
UPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
3
Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
4
Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
10 hours ago
5
Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN -
Global Upfront,
13 hours ago
6
Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
"I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
9
U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Actor, Sam "Spiff" Ajibola shares what it's like being a new dad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
