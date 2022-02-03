Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, Rivers exco gives approval to access N15b CBN fund
News photo The Guardian  - Again, Rivers State Executive Council has approved access to N15 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Infrastructure Fund, to accelerate the completion of three critical projects.

1 Two die as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Nation, 24 hours ago
2 Terrorism: Nigerian Government Arraigns Four Persons Co-Accused With Nnamdi Kanu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Josh2Funny gifts his crew member a new car to reward him for his loyalty (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: CAF rejects Black Stars’ request for 2022 World Cup playoff - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 It was a case of social misconduct and physical assault between students - UNILAG debunks report of kidnap attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
8 Hanifa: Chief Magistrate transfers case to High Court, adjourns to February 9 - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom - The Nation, 22 hours ago
