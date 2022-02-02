Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore
Daily Post  - A popular rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, was flown to London in

56 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi The Punch:
2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi's ambitions dead on arrival, says Sowore
2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore Naija News:
2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore
Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore Republican Nigeria:
Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore
2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore Online Nigeria:
2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore
2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore Tori News:
2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo, Obi Cannot Succeed Buhari – Sowore


   More Picks
1 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts farewell message to Arsenal fans after moving to Barcelona - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Guinea-Bissau president alive and safe after failed coup and assassination attempts by suspected drug dealers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it- BMO - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Oyo Governor, Makinde meets Abiodun in Ogun - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 I am frantically praying for a daughter-in-law, says Kiddwaya’s mom - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 “There’s nothing like money rituals” – Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
9 Ex-Yobe PDP Senator, Hassan, Joins APC, Says PDP Is One-man Show - Leadership, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos Government Begins Demolition Of Ancient Igbosere Court Complex - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info