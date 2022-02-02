Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Monogamy is hypocrisy, churches should allow men to marry more than one wife ? Apostle Ankomah
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Founder and leader of Panel Mighty Chapel, Ghana, Apostle Richard Ankomah aka Tiger 88 has described the practice of monogamy as "hypocrisy".

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Men Are Few So Churches Should Allow Them Marry More Than One Wife — Apostle Ankomah Naija Loaded:
Men Are Few So Churches Should Allow Them Marry More Than One Wife — Apostle Ankomah
Monogamy Is Hypocrisy, Churches Allow Men Marry More Wives — Apostle Ankomah News Break:
Monogamy Is Hypocrisy, Churches Allow Men Marry More Wives — Apostle Ankomah
Monogamy Is Hypocrisy, Men Are Few So Churches Should Allow Them Marry More Than One Wife — Apostle Ankomah Republican Nigeria:
Monogamy Is Hypocrisy, Men Are Few So Churches Should Allow Them Marry More Than One Wife — Apostle Ankomah
Churches should allow men to marry more than one wife; monogamy is hyp#crisy — Apostle Ankomah Apostle Richard Ankomah aka Tiger 88, the founder and leader of Panel Mighty Chapel, Ghana, has described as non-biblical, the rate at which Pastors have ... Instablog 9ja:
Churches should allow men to marry more than one wife; monogamy is hyp#crisy — Apostle Ankomah Apostle Richard Ankomah aka Tiger 88, the founder and leader of Panel Mighty Chapel, Ghana, has described as non-biblical, the rate at which Pastors have ...
Monogamy Is Hypocrisy, Men Are Few So Churches Should Allow Them Marry More Than One Wife — Apostle Ankomah Tori News:
Monogamy Is Hypocrisy, Men Are Few So Churches Should Allow Them Marry More Than One Wife — Apostle Ankomah


   More Picks
1 Josh2Funny gifts his crew member a new car to reward him for his loyalty (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
3 Nigeria vs Ghana: CAF rejects Black Stars’ request for 2022 World Cup playoff - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 8 hours ago
5 It was a case of social misconduct and physical assault between students - UNILAG debunks report of kidnap attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 “No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
7 IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer - The Cable, 23 hours ago
8 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
10 Hanifa: Chief Magistrate transfers case to High Court, adjourns to February 9 - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info