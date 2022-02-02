Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Stay away from yahoo boys" - Mother says as she uses 'iron-hand' to make daughter listen to her advice (Video)
Gist Reel  - Concerned mother takes makes extra effort to have her daughter sit and listen to her advice on avoiding yahoo boys and fraudsters.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian mum threatens daughter with cutlass, warns her to stay away from Yahoo boys in funny video Legit:
Nigerian mum threatens daughter with cutlass, warns her to stay away from Yahoo boys in funny video
“Stay Away From Yahoo Boys” – Mother Warns Daughter As With Cutlass (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
“Stay Away From Yahoo Boys” – Mother Warns Daughter As With Cutlass (VIDEO)
“Stay Away From Yahoo Boys” – Mother Warns Daughter As With Cutlass [VIDEO] Gist Lovers:
“Stay Away From Yahoo Boys” – Mother Warns Daughter As With Cutlass [VIDEO]
Stay Away From Yahoo Boys – Mother Warns Daughter With Cutlass (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Stay Away From Yahoo Boys – Mother Warns Daughter With Cutlass (Video)
Stay Away From Yahoo Boys – Mother Warns Daughter With Cutlass (Video) Tori News:
Stay Away From Yahoo Boys – Mother Warns Daughter With Cutlass (Video)


   More Picks
1 “No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
3 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 8 hours ago
4 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 11 hours ago
5 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
6 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Hanifa: Chief Magistrate transfers case to High Court, adjourns to February 9 - Daily Trust, 1 day ago
8 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 FEC approves $328.87m railway consultancy services, N115.4bn Katsina road dualisation - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info