Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
The Cable
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
Daily Post
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Stay away from yahoo boys" - Mother says as she uses 'iron-hand' to make daughter listen to her advice (Video)
Gist Reel
- Concerned mother takes makes extra effort to have her daughter sit and listen to her advice on avoiding yahoo boys and fraudsters.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Nigerian mum threatens daughter with cutlass, warns her to stay away from Yahoo boys in funny video
Naija on Point:
“Stay Away From Yahoo Boys” – Mother Warns Daughter As With Cutlass (VIDEO)
Gist Lovers:
“Stay Away From Yahoo Boys” – Mother Warns Daughter As With Cutlass [VIDEO]
Republican Nigeria:
Stay Away From Yahoo Boys – Mother Warns Daughter With Cutlass (Video)
Tori News:
Stay Away From Yahoo Boys – Mother Warns Daughter With Cutlass (Video)
More Picks
1
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
3
Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
8 hours ago
4
Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN -
Global Upfront,
11 hours ago
5
2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
6
"I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Hanifa: Chief Magistrate transfers case to High Court, adjourns to February 9 -
Daily Trust,
1 day ago
8
Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
FEC approves $328.87m railway consultancy services, N115.4bn Katsina road dualisation -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
