Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saudi Arabia Increases Market Access For Nigerians With Startup Passport
The Street Journal  - Nigeria’s startup ecosystem is expected to benefit immensely from the newly unveiled Startup Passport Initiative unveiled by Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), a Saudi Arabian-based multinational organisation.

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Saudi Arabia increases market access for Nigerians with startup passport
The Guardian Nigeria:
Saudi Arabia increases market access for Nigerians with startup passport
Biz Watch Nigeria:
DCO Launches Start-Up Passport Initiative In Nigeria, Saudi Arabia


   More Picks
1 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
5 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
7 APC/PDP: Nigeria not ripe for two-party system ― CSOs - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 104 ISWAP Militants, Wives And Children Surrendered To Nigerian Troops, Army Says - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
9 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info